portisabelsouthpadre.com
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAllen (TX)
Located approximately seventy miles from the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is located at the tip of Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States. McAllen is recognized as the 22nd largest city in the state, with a population of 142,210 people after the 2020 census. The city attracts individuals...
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
The Daily South
McAllen Delights with Innovative Cuisine and Vibrant Art
Long prized as a destination for birders and shoppers, the Texas border town of McAllen has evolved into a city with an impressive dining scene, a bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and enriching museums and entertainment. McAllen is located at the southernmost tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,...
kurv.com
McAllen Construction Firm Chosen For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion
The city of McAllen has awarded a McAllen firm the lucrative contract to convert the Anzalduas International Bridge into a full-service commercial port of entry. D. Wilson Construction won the $81.8 million contract for the project that calls for more lanes and inspection bays to accommodate southbound and new northbound commercial truck traffic.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Quest for Texas Best Finalists
H-E-B is out with its finalists for this year’s Quest for Texas Best competition. After evaluating more than 500 entries from local vendors, the retailer’s business development and sourcing teams chose 10 brands for the final round of judging on Aug. 24 in Dallas. The finalists have a...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange prompts weekend detours
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition and construction for the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project is prompting an additional temporary detour route, to begin this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation said the traffic switch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours and construction will impact drivers commuting on eastbound […]
kurv.com
Los Fresnos Moves To Stage Three Water Restrictions
The City of Los Fresnos is implementing water restrictions due to shrinking water levels at two reservoirs. The mayor announced Wednesday that Stage Three restrictions are now in effect. The restrictions limit outdoor watering to two days a week during early morning and late evening hours. Anyone violating the guidelines...
KRGV
McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge
A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration in response to drought
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
