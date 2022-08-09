Read full article on original website
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M
The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional. Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO,...
Tether Denies Chinese Commerical Paper Holdings, Plans To Eliminate Short-term Debts By Q4 2022
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether cleared the air on its short-term debts, again. The digital asset company debunked rumors that claimed Tether holds a massive amount of Chinese commercial paper. The statement released today also addressed the threat of such misinformation to the broader crypto industry. CTO Paolo Ardoino stated that...
Meme stocks sank Melvin Capital. Now it's reportedly being investigated by the SEC over its risk management practices.
The SEC has obtained information from Melvin Capital regarding its communication with investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. The regulator has also contacted investors about what Melvin's founder and other top executives said during last year's meme-stock rally. The investigation is in early stages, per the report, and may not...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report
Analysis-China Investors Hedge U.S. Delisting Risk With Hong Kong Play
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese...
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Bridgewater pushes back against Chinese 'All Weather' copycats
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's huge popularity in China has not only drawn local investors flocking to his funds but also spawned home-grown challengers using his "All Weather" strategy and brand to try to beat him at his own game.
Is It Worth It to Invest In Tech Right Now?
The tech industry’s regression in the stock market has raised concerns about their long-term value. The problem isn’t the tech industry, but the unstable environment surrounding it. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation and restabilize the economy. The best course of action is to buy with caution, not how much you can squeeze out of stock in the short term. The market volatility shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and 2023.
cryptobriefing.com
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
Want Growing Passive Income? Check Out This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
This leading tobacco company has trounced the broader markets so far in 2022.
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Retire Wealthy: 3 Moves That Could Help You Become a Stock Market Millionaire
You can earn more than you may think -- even during a bear market.
MSCI to add 13 securities to its ACWI index, and delete 8 securities
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday that 13 securities will be added to and eight deleted from its widely followed ACWI index (.MIWD00000PUS) as part of its quarterly index review.
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
FinTechs Use Investing APIs to Help Millennials, Gen Zs Build Wealth
The art of investing is often considered a sophisticated practice reserved for only high net worth individuals who have the resources to play to win. For millennials and Gen Z customers, the feeling of being excluded from that investing club is even stronger, says David Dindi, CEO at global investment firm Atomic.
Ping An insists splitting HSBC would increase bank’s value
HSBC’s top shareholder, Ping An, has escalated a dispute with the bank, accusing executives of exaggerating the downfalls of splitting off the Asian business, and insisted the move could instead boost the bank’s value by up to $35bn (£28.6bn), according to a source close to the investor.
