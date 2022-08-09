ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M

The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional. Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO,...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Meme stocks sank Melvin Capital. Now it's reportedly being investigated by the SEC over its risk management practices.

The SEC has obtained information from Melvin Capital regarding its communication with investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. The regulator has also contacted investors about what Melvin's founder and other top executives said during last year's meme-stock rally. The investigation is in early stages, per the report, and may not...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Esg#Developed Market#Investment Decisions#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Rdmx#Us Large Mid Cap
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Analysis-China Investors Hedge U.S. Delisting Risk With Hong Kong Play

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
HackerNoon

Is It Worth It to Invest In Tech Right Now?

The tech industry’s regression in the stock market has raised concerns about their long-term value. The problem isn’t the tech industry, but the unstable environment surrounding it. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation and restabilize the economy. The best course of action is to buy with caution, not how much you can squeeze out of stock in the short term. The market volatility shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and 2023.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream

Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTechs Use Investing APIs to Help Millennials, Gen Zs Build Wealth

The art of investing is often considered a sophisticated practice reserved for only high net worth individuals who have the resources to play to win. For millennials and Gen Z customers, the feeling of being excluded from that investing club is even stronger, says David Dindi, CEO at global investment firm Atomic.
MARKETS
The Guardian

Ping An insists splitting HSBC would increase bank’s value

HSBC’s top shareholder, Ping An, has escalated a dispute with the bank, accusing executives of exaggerating the downfalls of splitting off the Asian business, and insisted the move could instead boost the bank’s value by up to $35bn (£28.6bn), according to a source close to the investor.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy