King Of Prussia, PA

National Magazine Lauds Pair of Montco Restaurants for Their Ambitious Wine Programs

 2 days ago

Image via iStock.

Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards and two local favorites found their place on the prestigious list.

Nearly 3,200 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories were recognized for offering outstanding wine programs. The awards are given in three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in King of Prussia and Savona in Gulph Mills were both recognized in the Best of Award of Excellence category, which recognizes restaurants that go the extra mile.

The winners “offer around 350 or more well-chosen selections, with a vast array of wines from top producers, wide breadth of regions, and vintage depth,” according to the publication. They “also take their love of wine a step further, such as carefully designing the presentation of the list, training staff on wine to ensure guests have knowledgeable assistance, and giving diners an opportunity to learn more through curated wine dinners.”

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse offers a selection of 400 wines with Californian and Italian highlights. Meanwhile, Savona has an impressive selection of 800 wines with highlights from California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Italy, and France.

See all the winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards in Wine Spectator.

