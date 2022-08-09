ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Blaze at DTE substation knocks out power to thousands in Oakland County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165flq_0hAJa6cQ00

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - A fire at a DTE Energy substation is causing major power problems for over 7,000 customers in Royal Oak and Madison Heights Tuesday morning.

Authorities with the City of Madison Heights and the City of Royal Oak said a blaze broke out before 7 p.m. on Monday evening at s substation for DTE Energy in the area of 12 Mile and Stephenson.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Royal Oak firefighters, but not before DTE equipment was damaged and power was cut across the area.

An assessment by DTE was delayed several hours last night as fire crews worked to ensure the building was safe to enter, authorities said.

"DTE crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to create a plan to restore service," Madison Heights officials added on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thb2y_0hAJa6cQ00
Photo credit Royal Oak Professional Firefighters Local 431
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYunR_0hAJa6cQ00
Photo credit Royal Oak Professional Firefighters Local 431

As of Tuesday morning, roughly 7.100 businesses and residents on both sides of I-75 are in the dark -- the outages stretch from John R Road to Rochester Road and Lincoln to north of 12 Mile.

Engineers and crews are working to bring back power to customers, even if repairs cannot be made quickly. Officials from Madison Heights said portable generators will potentially brought in to help restore electricity, which is expected to be back on around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire.

For the most up-to-date service estimates, please see the DTE Outage Map .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Crime & Safety
Oakland County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Madison Heights, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Royal Oak, MI
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
truecrimedaily

Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy#Accident#Royal
The Oakland Press

‘Power Week’ includes road closures in Pontiac

On Friday, the first in a series of events kick off Power Week leading to the Woodward Dream Cruise. “Sick the Mag’s Sick Skids” happens inside M1 Friday. This is an Australian-style contest with souped-up vehicles competing to see which do a better job of smoking the tires on the M1 Arena.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Road projects could mean delays for motorists in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER HILLS — Motorists driving through Oakland Township and Rochester Hills may notice traffic congestion in certain areas. On Aug. 8, the Road Commission for Oakland County began resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy