Blaze at DTE substation knocks out power to thousands in Oakland County

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) - A fire at a DTE Energy substation is causing major power problems for over 7,000 customers in Royal Oak and Madison Heights Tuesday morning.

Authorities with the City of Madison Heights and the City of Royal Oak said a blaze broke out before 7 p.m. on Monday evening at s substation for DTE Energy in the area of 12 Mile and Stephenson.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Royal Oak firefighters, but not before DTE equipment was damaged and power was cut across the area.

An assessment by DTE was delayed several hours last night as fire crews worked to ensure the building was safe to enter, authorities said.

"DTE crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to create a plan to restore service," Madison Heights officials added on Facebook.

Photo credit Royal Oak Professional Firefighters Local 431

As of Tuesday morning, roughly 7.100 businesses and residents on both sides of I-75 are in the dark -- the outages stretch from John R Road to Rochester Road and Lincoln to north of 12 Mile.

Engineers and crews are working to bring back power to customers, even if repairs cannot be made quickly. Officials from Madison Heights said portable generators will potentially brought in to help restore electricity, which is expected to be back on around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire.

For the most up-to-date service estimates, please see the DTE Outage Map .