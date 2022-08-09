Incumbent to face off with newcomer in November election

Voters were met with three candidates on the ballot Tuesday, and they left with two remaining who will vie for the at-large director position five in November.

Christina Catsavis gained 736 votes, about 42% of the total votes. Director Robyn Dawson garnered 528 votes, about 30% of the vote.

Carl Nevin will not be continuing in the race, as he received 459 votes, about 26% of the vote.

On election night, Dawson was grateful to her supporters who carried her into the November race.

“I want to thank the people in the community who came out and voted for me today. There are so many great things happening in Fort Smith, and I look forward to seeing you again at the polls in November to keep these great things going," Dawson said.

Catsavis also credited her team with her success.

“I feel that I could not have gotten here without my team," Catsavis said. "I have loyal supporters." She later added, “We look forward to continuing the fight in November”

There were 13 polling places open.

