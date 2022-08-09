Read full article on original website
Related
Benton Co. History: Poor Clares in Sauk Rapids Nearly 100 Years
SAUK RAPIDS -- For nearly 100 years now a group of nuns have led a very quiet simple life on a hill in the middle of Sauk Rapids. Back around 1923, the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud offered land in Sauk Rapids by the original Sacred Heart Parish for the Poor Clares Monastery. The building was blessed by the Bishop in 1926.
Dairy Princesses: Maus 3rd Princess Kay Finalist in the Family
FREEPORT -- There are four women from Stearns County among the 10 finalists competing for Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Eighteen-year-old Brianna Maus of Freeport is the daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus. She says her family has a 60-cow dairy operation. She has two older...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Dairy Princesses: Hailey Frericks Doing Double Duty at State Fair
ALBANY -- Stearns County has four women among the 10 finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Nineteen-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany is one of the four along with her twin sister Kallie Frericks. Hailey says it's been a busy summer for the 10 finalists. She says at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot
UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond
RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Granite City Food & Brewery Sold
MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
MN Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At 6-8 Year Olds
I think I only went to camp once as a kid. It was a good experience, as I remember it. Pretty sure there wasn't any negative interaction with camp counselors or any discipline administered during my stay. Parents that send their kids off to camp should be able to count...
Interstate 94 Project West of Monticello Nearing Completion
HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion. Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday. The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf,...
Where Are You Pink Boots? Missed Connection At FireFest In Cold Spring
Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.
Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed
SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday
KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0