Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO