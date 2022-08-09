Mike Kafka pleased with Giants' offensive progress

The New York Giants are entering a new chapter with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka this year. The offense should resemble something we’ve seen from the two places these two men come from.

Daboll was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, who have been one of the league’s most explosive offenses the past few seasons. Kafka served as Andy Reid’s quarterback coach in Kansas City, where as we all know, Patrick Mahomes has been lighting up the sky with footballs.

The Giants will face the New England Patriots this Thursday and Kafka will call the offensive plays, not Daboll. It will be his first time handling the chore but told reporters that he won’t be flying solo.

“It’s been very collaborative as far as between myself and the staff, the offensive staff and Dabs, working together on what we want our players to do, what we want to do in the run game, the pass game, movement, screens, play action. And it’s been really cool that way and really collaborative, and it’s been fun,” Kafka said.

When the regular season comes around Daboll could still assume those duties unless Kafka knocks it out of the park the next three weeks.

“I look at it as an opportunity. An opportunity not only for myself, but for the players,” Kafka said. “Everyone out there is, those guys are, you know, everyone on there is working hard to make the team and show what they can do and show that they can build themselves a role. So, I’m looking to go out and do my job to the best of my ability and put the guys in the best position to be successful and show what they can do.”

Kafka and Daboll both agree the offense is rounding into shape after a horrid start to camp. There is more cohesion with each passing day.

“I think we’re right on schedule,” said Kafka. “I think we’re right where we want to be. I think we’re still continuing to figure out some schemes that we’re better at and things that we want to work on — whether it’s run or pass game. So, I say we’re right on schedule. I like where the guys are at. We got to put together a good day of work today, and then we’ll continue to look forward.”