marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Apples And Oranges#Food Drive#Smuggling
HGTV

12 Best Cat Carriers of 2022

Whether you're driving to the vet or flying across the country, the safest place for your cat is inside their carrier. The enclosure will provide some comfort and security in an unfamiliar setting, help settle their nerves and — most importantly — protect them from injuries until the car stops or the plane lands.
PETS
The Week

Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead

They keep finding dead people at Lake Mead. It happened again this week: "Human skeletal remains" were discovered at the lake, which is located 20 miles east of Las Vegas. That's the fourth time a body has been found in recent months — starting in May, when boaters discovered a body found in a barrel exposed by low water levels. Another body, discovered in July, might be that of a 56-year-old man who died in 2004 saving his wife after a boating accident. The gruesome trend even inspired a lawyer to put up a billboard telling Las Vegas residents to "demand compensation!" if they're injured looking for bodies at the lake. (He says it was a joke.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
