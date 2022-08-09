They keep finding dead people at Lake Mead. It happened again this week: "Human skeletal remains" were discovered at the lake, which is located 20 miles east of Las Vegas. That's the fourth time a body has been found in recent months — starting in May, when boaters discovered a body found in a barrel exposed by low water levels. Another body, discovered in July, might be that of a 56-year-old man who died in 2004 saving his wife after a boating accident. The gruesome trend even inspired a lawyer to put up a billboard telling Las Vegas residents to "demand compensation!" if they're injured looking for bodies at the lake. (He says it was a joke.)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 MINUTES AGO