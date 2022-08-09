Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Thousands of beagles freed from breeding facility looking for new homes
Roughly 4,000 beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia after various violations forced the facility to close its doors.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
More than 4,000 beagles raised to be used in US drug trials were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia
The company that owned the facility was sued by the DOJ in May citing instances of animal cruelty, including some dogs being killed instead of treated.
The 5 Best Bargains on Costco’s Food Court Menu
Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HGTV
12 Best Cat Carriers of 2022
Whether you're driving to the vet or flying across the country, the safest place for your cat is inside their carrier. The enclosure will provide some comfort and security in an unfamiliar setting, help settle their nerves and — most importantly — protect them from injuries until the car stops or the plane lands.
PETS・
Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead
They keep finding dead people at Lake Mead. It happened again this week: "Human skeletal remains" were discovered at the lake, which is located 20 miles east of Las Vegas. That's the fourth time a body has been found in recent months — starting in May, when boaters discovered a body found in a barrel exposed by low water levels. Another body, discovered in July, might be that of a 56-year-old man who died in 2004 saving his wife after a boating accident. The gruesome trend even inspired a lawyer to put up a billboard telling Las Vegas residents to "demand compensation!" if they're injured looking for bodies at the lake. (He says it was a joke.)
4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility
Thousands of beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, where they faced a bleak future. Manuel Bojorquez shares more on the task of finding them all their forever homes.
This pet lounger with 20,000 Amazon reviews is the best thing I’ve ever bought my cats from Amazon
The PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge is the best thing I’ve ever purchased my cats from Amazon. It’s sturdy, long-lasting and well-loved by felines.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0