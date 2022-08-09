Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Family of woman critically injured in off-duty police officer- involved shooting sues City of Chicago
The Family of a Chicago woman critically injured in an expressway shooting involving an off-duty police officer is suing the city. Lizeth Urbina, 24 is in critical condition at Northwestern Hospital.
Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood.
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
After man is arrested with guns and ammo near Moran Park, residents are concerned but continue with events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The events must go on.Right now, that's the mindset of organizers of "back to school" celebrations planned this week at an Englewood park. It's one week after a gunman was arrested after randomly firing into the park. His minivan, according to police, was filled with guns and ammo.CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Moran Park where groups are working hard to create a safe space.Marshawnna Howell is a violence prevention case manager on Chicago's South Side."You know, make sure the kids have a safe space." She walked on one of those safe spaces near Moran Park in Englewood. An...
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
