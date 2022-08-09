Read full article on original website
He fell from the US-Mexico border wall. Hours later, he died in Border Patrol custody
Few details are publicly available about how a Mexican citizen died in federal custody in a parking lot just west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry more than six months ago. Hours after Border Patrol detained Joel Reyes Muñoz, 38, on Jan. 12, he “became ill and eventually unresponsive,” according to a press release Customs and Border Protection issued two days later. Authorities suspected Reyes Muñoz crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.
Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...
A new fast-spreading Omicron variant is approaching San Diego
A new variant that has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in India over the last few months has been identified in California and experts say it is only a matter of time before it makes its way to San Diego. The Omicron sub-lineage, BA.2.75, was identified in Los Angeles...
School shootings are becoming the norm. San Diego Unified wants to do something about it.
With mass shootings continuing in schools across the country, San Diego Unified leaders are going to voters in November for approval to borrow $3.2 billion to pay for security and safety improvements. The district Board of Education unanimously voted on the bond package Tuesday. If approved by district voters, $296...
San Diego County spent more money on security than food for people sick with COVID-19
San Diego County officials spent more money on security guards at a COVID-19 hotel shelter than they did on food for people who were isolated there while sick, according to an inewsource analysis of invoices. And newly obtained information shows the meals provided to quarantined guests came from restaurants that...
12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
Help us investigate San Diego public schools
Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
Veterans Village executive resigns after inewsource reporting
The second highest ranking administrator at Veterans Village of San Diego has resigned weeks after inewsource started reporting on concerns about the nonprofit’s renowned rehab center. Veterans Village officials would not discuss what prompted the departure but indicated that the resignation was part of “problems that would not ordinarily...
More San Diegans at risk for long COVID as transmission rises
San Diego County has been moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed case numbers have continued to increase over the last few weeks, which has experts worried about the risk for severe outcomes as a result of infection. The CDC...
Balboa Park’s $12M bike lanes could take years to build. That might be a good thing
San Diegans just entered a multimillion dollar, long-term relationship with a bike lane expansion project in Balboa Park — one that has drawn hat tips from the cycling community while annoying motorists with traffic delays and construction. But the headaches, even for non-cyclists, may be worth it. With a...
