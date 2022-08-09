Read full article on original website
Related
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
Bangor's road to Little League championship ends in loss to MA
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Little League team represented Maine in the New England regional tournament on Monday morning, taking down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 to advance to Thursday's championship game, also against Middleboro. After Thursday's championship game that was held at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut, Bangor's Little League...
Bangor is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bangor Little League team is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series. Bangor, representing Maine in the New England regional tournament, took down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 on Monday morning to advance to Thursday's championship game, which will also be against Middleboro. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Barnstable Patriot
Barnstable High girls volleyball team aces it on the court and in the classroom
BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive seasons, have captured the South Sectional championship 25 times – including a one-time run of 10 in a row – and have won an unprecedented 18 state championships.
WGME
Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
Longtime North Haven baseball coach Bob DeMayo, who won over 900 games, retires
Bob DeMayo, who coached baseball at North Haven High School for over six decades and won over 900 games in his career, announced his retirement Monday. DeMayo, 89, won a state record 936 games and five state championships over 64 years. His team had a regular season record of 9-11 this spring and lost to Lyman Hall 3-1 in the first round of the Class L tournament. “I was happy to get the job, ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘That will always mean so much to me’: Caroline Ducharme, Milton native and UConn guard, relishes hometown support
"I'm really lucky to have had that kind of support back here." Milton native Caroline Ducharme didn’t need long to establish herself as a contributor for UConn women’s basketball in her freshman season. Ducharme scored just four points total in her first four games — all in a...
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
nrinow.news
Burrillville’s Trimble recognized as RI Girls Hockey Player of the Year
BURRILLVILLE – She helped to lead her program to its first state title last year, and was always there to step up when the team needed her most, according to head coach Cortney Lacey. Alli Trimble received the Rhode Island High School Sports 2022 Girls Hockey Player of the...
Comments / 0