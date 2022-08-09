Read full article on original website
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Cape Gazette
Eat Fresh and Easy with Local Delmarva Fare
Last week we posted the first in our Delaware-inspired cuisine series with a very special crab cake recipe from one of our Lewes neighbors. One key point we made was that buying fresh local crab meat and adding a few ingredients can create a great main dish that’s a lot cheaper and much less labor-intensive than steaming or boiling whole crabs and picking out the meat yourself.
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
Cape Gazette
SeeShore Fest aims to top $100,000 in donations
In March 2013, Heather Napolitano was watching a basketball game when she realized she couldn’t see the score with her left eye. She spent a year bouncing around among multiple doctors who offered different diagnoses, most of them wrong, she said. “There was only one consistent thing every doctor...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Cape Gazette
Free children’s learning program to explore simple machines Aug. 17
The Overfalls Foundation will present a free, fun event where kids can learn about simple machines at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, rain or shine, at the Lightship Overfalls in Lewes Canalfront Park. This is a free event, and reservations are not required. Levers, Pulleys and Wedges: Oh My! Simple...
WBOC
Corporal Glenn Hilliard's Name Stands Proud
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Around eight or nine...
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo welcomes new sponsors Oct. 1-2
For over two decades, the annual Delaware Resorts Home Expo has been bringing together more than 80 home-related exhibitors under one roof, attracting thousands of visitors every year. Delaware Resorts Expos will host its 5th Annual Fall Home Expo Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at Cape Henlopen High...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
Cape Gazette
Removing Confederate memorial would be act of healing, unity
The Georgetown Historical Society's letter to the Cape Gazette published in the Aug. 9 edition is most concerning. The writer(s) relying on a decision made by the society in 2005 offering to erect a monument honoring Delawareans who lost their lives fighting for the Confederacy, and memorialized in the society's agreement in 2007 to allow the Society of Confederate Veterans to "select the flags to be evidenced as part of their memorial in perpetuity," now suggest that based upon that promise they cannot remove the memorial and/or the flags of the Confederacy selected by the SCV.
Cape Gazette
Bravo for Milton Theatre performance
My great granddaughter was in a show at the Milton Theatre. It was unbelievable that those children could do such a good job in a few days. The whole case was good and I say bravo to all of them. They obviously put everything they had into it. The music and children were outstanding! I can’t wait to go back to see another show.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Cape Gazette
John D. Coffman, loving husband, father
John "JD" D. Coffman, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly from Maryland, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 14, 2022. His wishes were to donate his body for the advancement of medical education and research study. He was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Altoona, Pa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years; their children: Kathleen Bishop, John E. (Patty) Coffman, Colleen Peper, Linda (Mark) Sullivan and George (Dona) Coffman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cape Gazette
Opera Delaware to perform outdoors at Milton Theatre Aug. 17
Milton Theatre will host Opera Delaware for a pop-up performance at its outdoor Quayside stage at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. Regal Wine Imports will offer a wine tasting during the event. For tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com, or call 302-684-3038. The Milton Theatre is located in downtown historic Milton at...
Cape Gazette
Stephen Lopuszanski Jr., proud veteran
Stephen Lopuszanski Jr., age 76 of Lewes, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Stephen Sr. and Grace (Coviello) Lopuszanski. Mr. Lopuszanski was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army as a...
