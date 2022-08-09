Read full article on original website
Diner slams 'rude' pub staff for taking away wine her daughter, 19, was drinking at a family meal because she didn't have ID - but bar claims it was just being diligent in TripAdvisor spat
A diner has slammed a popular pub, blasting its 'lack of legal knowledge' after staff refused to let her 19-year-old daughter drink wine with a family meal. The customer, identified as Nicola on Tripadvisor, said her daughter hadn't got her ID with her - but her husband had a photograph of the driving licence on his phone, which was shown to staff.
I own ‘rip-off’ Mykonos bar – I’m sick of influencers trying to get free meals & tourists moaning about £50 lemonade
THE owner of a notorious Greek restaurant accused of ripping off tourists with eye-watering prices for simple drinks and snacks has slammed his critics as "influencers looking for free meals". DK Oyster Bar, in Platys Gialos, Mykonos, has been bombarded with negative reviews from furious customers who claim to not...
London restaurant offering bottomless pasta and prosecco
With the cost of living crisis tightening its grip, when we do treat ourselves, we want our money to go as far as possible. If you're a fan of prosecco and pasta, this could mean going to a bottomless bunch in London which offers an unlimited amount of both. Watch below:
Why You May Be Able To Live In The Guinness Storehouse Soon
If you've ever bellied up to the bar and ordered a pint of Guinness in an American pub, you may have been told by someone on the next barstool over that Guinness tastes different in Ireland. In fact, a study was even published back in 2011 in the Journal of Food Science offering tasting scores as evidence that Guinness actually does taste better on the Emerald Isle (via Journal of Food Science). If you lived in the Guinness Storehouse, you could probably test out this theory fairly often.
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail
My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Best drinks of Starbucks you need to try at least once
If you’re a regular Starbucks customer, it’s likely that you already have your favorites. But with dozens of beverages available at the popular coffeehouse chain and over 170,000 ways to customize them, it can be very exciting to order something you haven’t tried before. So, whether you’re a loyal patron who is in the mood to try something new or a curious first-timer looking for recommendations, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of some of the best drinks of Starbucks you need to try at least once.
8 best non alcoholic wines for Sober September (and beyond)
If anything was going to affect the way Briton’s drank alcohol, it was going to be a pandemic. But the picture didn’t exactly look how most would have expected. While more than a quarter of people drank more during the lockdowns, more than one in three took active steps to manage their drinking. Some seven per cent stopped drinking entirely, according to Alcohol Change UK.Tom Ward, founder of the online alcohol-free drinks shop Wise Bartender, saw his business grow 500 per cent “almost overnight” as people took a more flexible approach to drinking in the same way as some do...
Classic Vodka Martini Cocktail Recipe
James Bond was onto something — and no, we don't mean hot on the trail of Dr. No or onto the vile plans of Alex Trevelyan. We mean he was onto something with his choice of beverage and its method of preparation. While the original martini was made with gin, the vodka martini has been around for so many generations that calling it a "classic" is more than justified. Indeed, according to Newsweek, Bond did in most cases specifically drink vodka martinis. And of course, he asked for them — say it with us — "Shaken, not stirred."
Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee
The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The first of the...
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Domino’s Tried to Sell Pizza to Italians and Failed
When Daedalus gave his son Icarus finely made wax and feather wings in the popular myth, he told his son to follow his path: not too close to the sea and not too close to the sun. In his flightful glee, Icarus ignored that advice, making his mode of transportation melt by soaring too high, too fast, meeting his doom in the sea below. While this myth is set in Greece, it offers an analogy into what happened in Italy, the country next door, and the pizza chain that, like Icarus, flew much too close to the sun.
Ready or not, the wine cooler is ready for a comeback
Long before White Claw ascended the pop culture throne, Bartles and Jaymes ("Thank you for your support") was the trendy beverage. In 1991, wine coolers were climbing the same ladder that spiked seltzers would eventually scale decades later. Then Congress effectively killed them off. That was the year that legislators...
Newlyweds Says They Were Charged Over $570 for Dozen Oysters, 1 Beer, 1 Cocktail at Mykonos Restaurant
A Canadian couple who were honeymooning in Greece were slapped with a $570 bill for “a quick snack,” they said. Lindsay and Alex Breen, both 30, were on their honeymoon on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos when they went to a restaurant for what they thought would be a light afternoon snack.
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast
My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
Classic Mimosa Recipe
Are you team mimosa or team Bloody Mary? While both brunch cocktails are delightful, there is nothing quite as festive and celebratory as a mimosa. Not to mention, mimosas are incredibly easy to make, requiring only two ingredients. Registered dietitian and recipe developer Jaime Shelbert brings us this recipe for a classic mimosa. "Mimosas are the quintessential brunch drink but they also make for a festive party drink for baby and wedding showers," Shelbert says of the classic cocktail.
The Best No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails in London and Where to Drink Them
A good cocktail isn’t about how much booze is in the drink, but about how well the drink is balanced, what interesting flavours can come through, the creativity of the serve and, often, a sense of playfulness. Cocktail bars, after all, aren’t awarded accolades for how alcoholic their drinks are.
This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!
Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
