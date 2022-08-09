Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.

