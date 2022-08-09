Read full article on original website
Stony Point residents to vote again on redevelopment plan
The plan would redevelop residential units, an assisted living facility and build a new town recreation center.
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Hartsdale residents oppose proposed netting at Scarsdale Golf Club
The course is asking the Town of Greenburgh Zoning Board of Appeals for variances to move forward with several projects, including erecting a pair of massive nets and installing temporary seasonal enclosures over two tennis courts.
Riverkeeper claims Yonkers businesses pollute Saw Mill River
Riverkeeper Inc., an Ossining environmental organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River watershed, has sued several Yonkers businesses for allegedly discharging contaminated stormwater into the polluted Saw Mill River. Riverkeeper accused All About Recycling Inc., All County Mobile Concrete Inc., Gentile Construction Corp., John Bernal Jr. and Joseph Gentile Jr....
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME
Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to Sidewalk Concerns
As a resident of Suffern near Airmont, my question is, why are there little to no sidewalks on our streets? Even busy roads like Campbell or Cragmere have no shoulders for people to walk along, and it often becomes dangerous. There is a beautiful park at the corner with no...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Mamaroneck company says state paid too much for Yonkers oil cleanup
A Mamaroneck environmental contractor is challenging state agencies for allegedly running up cleanup and relocation costs for a Yonkers oil spill. Northeast Environmental Inc. claims that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) approved excessive expenses for relocating a family and paying contractors the state dispatched to the spill, in a complaint filed July 29 in Westchester Supreme Court.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
anash.org
Tzemach Tzedek Shul, A Beacon of Light in Rockland County
Since 1981, Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Lubavitch has been a beacon of light for the Lubavitch community of Rockland County. Today, it needs your help to grow and flourish as it plans the way forward. Every community has it. Or rather, the communities that have it are lucky. A steadfast, constant,...
rocklanddaily.com
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
Proposed apartment building draws criticism in Washingtonville
Village officials are considering a proposal to demolish a house at 61 East Main St. to build a 28-unit apartment building and parking lot.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
News 12
Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters
If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
rcbizjournal.com
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
wmar2news
Officials weighing options as poliovirus silently spreads in New York counties
Health officials are expressing concerns as poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in Rockland County, New York. The county first confirmed a case of polio in July, but the fact that the virus was detected in wastewater suggests they could be potentially hundreds of cases. Wastewater samples also found the virus in Orange County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s new parking meters go live
NEWBURGH – When you park on Broadway in Newburgh, or now at other formerly non-metered locations like the waterfront, you will no longer have to feed meters with quarters. Instead, effective Monday, new meters will accept credit and debit cards for payment. The city has removed 718 outdated meters...
