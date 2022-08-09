ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YORKTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Point, NY
Stony Point, NY
Government
WestfairOnline

Riverkeeper claims Yonkers businesses pollute Saw Mill River

Riverkeeper Inc., an Ossining environmental organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River watershed, has sued several Yonkers businesses for allegedly discharging contaminated stormwater into the polluted Saw Mill River. Riverkeeper accused All About Recycling Inc., All County Mobile Concrete Inc., Gentile Construction Corp., John Bernal Jr. and Joseph Gentile Jr....
YONKERS, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME

Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Waterfront#Reuse#Urban Construction#Politics Local#Club House Lane
WestfairOnline

Mamaroneck company says state paid too much for Yonkers oil cleanup

A Mamaroneck environmental contractor is challenging state agencies for allegedly running up cleanup and relocation costs for a Yonkers oil spill. Northeast Environmental Inc. claims that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) approved excessive expenses for relocating a family and paying contractors the state dispatched to the spill, in a complaint filed July 29 in Westchester Supreme Court.
YONKERS, NY
anash.org

Tzemach Tzedek Shul, A Beacon of Light in Rockland County

Since 1981, Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Lubavitch has been a beacon of light for the Lubavitch community of Rockland County. Today, it needs your help to grow and flourish as it plans the way forward. Every community has it. Or rather, the communities that have it are lucky. A steadfast, constant,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rocklanddaily.com

ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools

I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters

If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
NEWBURGH, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s new parking meters go live

NEWBURGH – When you park on Broadway in Newburgh, or now at other formerly non-metered locations like the waterfront, you will no longer have to feed meters with quarters. Instead, effective Monday, new meters will accept credit and debit cards for payment. The city has removed 718 outdated meters...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy