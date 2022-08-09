ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request

The big news in the NFL on Tuesday has been Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade after failing to secure a contract extension with the team. While Smith does want out though, he’s still showing up for his teammates. Via Kevin Fishbain: Roquan Smith is on the sideline at Soldier Field. — Kevin […] The post Roquan Smith’s first move after trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'

Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will look different this year after the Tyreek Hill trade shook up the unit this offseason. The first Chiefs depth chart recently came out ahead of the team’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. While there aren’t many surprises now, the preseason games combined with players’ performance in Chief training camp could lead to a Chiefs roster shakeup before Week 1. If that happens, here are two first-stringers in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Chiefs

Following a noteworthy offseason, the Chicago Bears are entering this season with some promise. They let most of their free agents go and fired Matt Nagy. In preparation for a new beginning in 2022, the Bears released more than 30 veterans from the 2021 season. In other words, the Bears underwent a major overhaul. They […] The post Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson throws subtle shade at Rams WR Cooper Kupp with warning to rest of NFL

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is definitely loving the start of the Kevin O’Connell era in the Twin Cities. So much, in fact, in that he appears to have thrown shade at Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp when he said (via the NFL Network) that he now sees “why Coop was wide open so many times.” He also adds that “it’s so wonderful being in this type of offense” (h/t Pro Football Focus).
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty

In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
