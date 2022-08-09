Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
70-year-old Central Florida woman killed in head-on collision, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
WESH
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
4 injured, including firefighters, after crash involving fire truck in Brevard County: officials
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were injured, including three firefighters, after a crash on Sunday night involving a Brevard County fire truck and a pickup truck, officials said. This happened on U.S. 1 in Mims. Officials told FOX 35 that the first responders were coming back from a call...
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a pedestrian in Orange County. The crash happened around 3:19 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail north of Holden Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said an Audi Q5 was traveling...
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
fox35orlando.com
Man in serious condition after being found shot on Orlando street, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in serious condition after Orlando police say he was shot early Monday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found laying in the street on Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Police say...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Pedestrian killed in Merritt Island crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A person crossing a busy Brevard County road was struck and killed Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 6 a.m., troopers responded to North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue on Merritt Island. Investigators said the crash involved an adult pedestrian, a Jeep...
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
click orlando
Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police. Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
Comments / 0