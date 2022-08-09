ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pedestrian killed in Merritt Island crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A person crossing a busy Brevard County road was struck and killed Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 6 a.m., troopers responded to North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue on Merritt Island. Investigators said the crash involved an adult pedestrian, a Jeep...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

