New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son.

Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.

It was not clear whether Pedescleaux has an attorney who could speak for her.

The boy remained in critical condition Monday, Officer Reese Harper, a police spokesperson, said in an email Monday night.

Court records show the children’s father, Jermaine Roberts, had sued for joint custody, alleging Pedescleaux was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” The Times–Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The newspaper said attempts to reach Roberts were not successful.