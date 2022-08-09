ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/10) At 7:11 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 337 SE 80 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:07 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1094 E. Barton County Rd in Ellinwood. At 8:45 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1461 NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned man charged for violent stabbing

A Kansas man accused in a violent altercation in Larned made his first court appearance Wednesday. Mateo Francisco Alonzo, 25, Larned, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Forgery, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. The Murder charge contains an alternate charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting

The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Possession Of Stimulant#Contempt Of Court
Great Bend Post

Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas

Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness

In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/11)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Join Kelly's Greenhouse for Coffee and a sneak peek behind the scenes, plus a preview of Fall plants already growing. Kelly and Paul Moeder, own/lead Kelly’s Garden Sense to create beautiful, elevated landscapes and colorful outdoor spaces in Great Bend and the surrounding area! Services available include: Residential and Commercial Landscape Design & Implementation, Plant & Tree Consulting, Drip Irrigation & Timing Systems, Rock-scapes, Garden Fountains, Potted Arrangements, KS Grown Annuals, and More! Get ready for a POP of Color and call (620) 282-7170 for a free estimate and we’ll bring the Greenhouse to you!
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back

As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky

NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy