Cop Shop (8/10)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/10) At 7:11 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 337 SE 80 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:07 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1094 E. Barton County Rd in Ellinwood. At 8:45 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1461 NE...
Larned man charged for violent stabbing
A Kansas man accused in a violent altercation in Larned made his first court appearance Wednesday. Mateo Francisco Alonzo, 25, Larned, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Forgery, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. The Murder charge contains an alternate charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
Barton County sheriff: fentanyl is different, more dangerous
The drug dynamic is shifting across Kansas and Barton County. In the first half of 2021, the state saw 338 drug overdoses, a 54-percent increase from the first half of 2020. Almost half of those overdoses were fentanyl-related. The trafficking and use of fentanyl are far different from the homemade meth labs that used to blight Barton County.
Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting
The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
On to November for Barton County Election Office staff
Locally, the primary election last week was highlighted by the results of the Barton County Commission races. Each of the three districts up for election this year were contested. Now the focus for Barton County Election Officer Bev Schmeidler and her staff is getting prepared for the General Election in...
🎧City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Aug. 10, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Be a Scout: Free registration event Aug. 30 in Great Bend
Be Prepared. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has helped young men prepare for a responsible and productive adulthood. Great Bend scout organizations are hosting a free registration event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with a free mini-golf game at the Walnut Bowl. "They should definitely come...
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
Former Barton Commissioner returns to discuss new budget complexities
The Barton County Commission wants voters to know it does not plan on raising property taxes - not by a single dollar. But of course, it's not that simple. Former Barton County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub spoke at Wednesday's weekly meeting to discuss the state's revenue neutral rate (RNR) law and how it impacts counties.
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/11)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Join Kelly's Greenhouse for Coffee and a sneak peek behind the scenes, plus a preview of Fall plants already growing. Kelly and Paul Moeder, own/lead Kelly’s Garden Sense to create beautiful, elevated landscapes and colorful outdoor spaces in Great Bend and the surrounding area! Services available include: Residential and Commercial Landscape Design & Implementation, Plant & Tree Consulting, Drip Irrigation & Timing Systems, Rock-scapes, Garden Fountains, Potted Arrangements, KS Grown Annuals, and More! Get ready for a POP of Color and call (620) 282-7170 for a free estimate and we’ll bring the Greenhouse to you!
Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back
As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
Mud run canceled for 'Party in the Park' in Great Bend
The Tuff Enuff Obstacle Run has been canceled for this Saturday's Party in the Park in Great Bend. City staff said there were not enough pre-registrations and the city will move the mud run to every five years, returning in 2025. This was the only portion that was canceled. The...
Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
