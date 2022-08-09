ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season

Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Are Steelers destined to miss playoffs with Trubisky starting?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The development doesn't come as a great surprise to the public, especially considering the fact that Tomlin released a depth chart last week with Trubisky's name atop the list of QBs. The veteran's apparent stranglehold on the starting job makes things look extremely bleak for the yellow and black, according to Colin Cowherd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
