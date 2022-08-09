Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and...
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Both Sides Still Awaiting Discovery In Brandon Death
Considerable discovery remains for both Michaela Carpinet’s defense and the Commonwealth’s office — surrounding the January DUI death of Roaring Springs and 79-year-old man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Giordano noted it was not yet time to...
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
whopam.com
Two arrested on felony theft warrants
Two people were arrested by Hopkinsville police Tuesday night on felony theft charges. Warrants allege 36-year old Kelly North and 38-year old Nicholas North of Hopkinsville stole a refrigerator and stove from a rental home when they were evicted earlier this summer. Both suspects are charged with complicity to felony...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Judge White To Hear Stinson Murder Case
During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court session, it was revealed that Judge Natalie White will be hearing the case of Landon Stinson — charged with the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson, lodged in Christian County Jail on a $2 million...
whopam.com
Arraignment delayed for East Fourth Street murder suspect
There was a delay for arraignment in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 32-year old Tavaris Quarles of Hopkinsville, who is accused in the May shooting death of 33-year-old Christopher Montrell Mumford on East Fourth Street. Defense attorney Sands Chewning explained to Judge John Atkins that Quarles is currently lodged...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
whopam.com
Oak Grove fatal shooting suspect arraigned
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for Tyron Holt, the man accused in the May fatal shooting death of Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. Holt appeared alongside public defender Rick Sanborne, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and also informed the court they intend to file a motion for bond modification soon. Judge Andrew Self set a pretrial conference several weeks out to give everyone time to file motions and responses accordingly.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Local man seriously injured in Lafayette Road accident
A local man was severely injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Holiday Burger on Lafayette Road. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 87-year old Raymond Whitney of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Holiday Burger onto Lafayette Road and drove into the path of a southbound car driven by 52-year old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville, who was unable to avoid a collision.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton police seek suspects after counterfeit bill found
The Princeton Police Department has requested the public's help with identifying two people accused of passing counterfeit bills. Authorities said a man in a white shirt used a counterfeit $100 bill at Casey's General Store in Princeton early Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton Police...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of using grandma's name for delivery of suspected fentanyl and meth
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of attempting to use his grandmother's name to receive a package containing suspected fentanyl and meth. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit says it received information on Monday surrounding 31-year-old Bryan White getting a package of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. According to investigators, White has been the primary target in an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation led by multiple agencies.
Comments / 0