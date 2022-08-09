ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

News 12

Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead

State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border

Firefighters battled heat exhaustion along with a basement blaze Wednesday night in Mahwah. No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out shortly before 8 p.m. in the two-story home on dead-ended Storrs Court off East Crescent Road near the Rockland County border. Firefighters had the blaze knocked...
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY

