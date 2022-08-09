Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
News 12
Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead
State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release identity of man who drown in Bear Mountain State Park creek
TOWN OF HIGHLANDS – State Police said Thursday that the man who was found dead in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands had slipped and fell into Popolopen Creek and drowned. Troopers said the victim, Omar Benitez, 23, of White Plains, was hiking with two friends...
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border
Firefighters battled heat exhaustion along with a basement blaze Wednesday night in Mahwah. No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out shortly before 8 p.m. in the two-story home on dead-ended Storrs Court off East Crescent Road near the Rockland County border. Firefighters had the blaze knocked...
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The best kid.' Loved ones remember Stepinac High School student killed in hit-and-run
The 16-year-old had been riding his electric scooter on McLean Avenue in Yonkers with friends around midnight last Wednesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
WILD CHASE: Stolen Car Driver With Two Flats Hits Police Car, Parked Vehicles, Flees South
Two thieves led police on a wild stolen car chase through Bergen County on what became two flat front tires. A Little Ferry police cruiser was struck during the pursuit, which began in Ridgefield and went through several towns -- on highways as well as back streets -- before winding up back there.
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River
Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said the...
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
No show: Orangetown judge issues warrant for accused wrong-way driver
Orangetown Judge Patrick Loftus issued a bench warrant for 20-year-old Thomas A. Robb of England after he missed his court date on Monday.
Loaded Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers saw an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q60 on Frederick Avenue fail to...
Comments / 1