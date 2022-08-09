ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Normandy Farm Holds End-of-Summer Fundraiser for Travis Manion Foundation

 2 days ago

Image via Normandy Farm.

Summer is meant for scaled-back work schedules, family time of relaxation, and plenty of entertaining diversions like movies and sports. But Normandy Farm invites the public to an event designed to usher out Summer 2022 on a note of gravitas, patriotism and beneficence: A Travis Manion Foundation beef and beer.

The Aug. 25 event in Blue Bell — part of the destination’s Craft & ‘Que series — benefits the philanthropic outreach of an American hero.

Manion fatally wounded during the Iraq War when he purposefully drawing enemy fire to protect wounded teammates in an ambush. His selfless act saved the lives of the entire endangered platoon.

For his action, Manion was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star with Valor.

The foundation named for him — benefactor of the Normandy Farm event — seeks to instill that same sense of selflessness in veterans and their families.

The fundraiser — which includes salad, main course carving stations, a French-fry bar, smores desserts, live music, and unlimited beverages that include Workhouse Beer and house wine — is $69.95 per person.

The evening has a solemn underpinning. But that doesn’t lessen its appeal as a terrific outing and great way to spend one of the last balmy, care-free evenings of the season.

Tickets for this sumptuous event that benefits the good cause of the Travis Manion Foundation may be purchased online.

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

