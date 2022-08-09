ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
PROVO, UT
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSU's De'Zhaun Stribling plans to let Derrick Langford know all about it

PULLMAN -- De'Zhaun Stribling doesn't plan to let Derrick Langford live down the highlight reel catch the receiver made on the corner on Tuesday. During Day 6 of fall camp at Washington State, Stribling and Langford both went up for a jump ball and Stribling wrestled it away from Langford for a touchdown. As close friends, Stribling is looking forward to bringing the catch up with Langford.
PULLMAN, WA
Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons in preseason: How to watch tonight

Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.
DETROIT, MI
Philadelphia, PA
