Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park

EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13

Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Social district seen as economic boost for downtown

Tonight, if you were to purchase an alcoholic beverage from one of the establishments in downtown Washington then walk to another establishment while drinking said beverage you could spend the rest of your evening with police officers discussing an open container offense. The Washington city charter explicitly states it is...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret switching old street signs for new ones at all intersections in town

CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town. Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
NEW BERN, NC
Lifestyle
Politics
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022

Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Town of Newport announces new fire chief

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new fire chief in Newport. The Town of Newport announced Richard Blaine II as the new chief. He began his duties on Monday, town officials said in a media release. Blaine has nearly 30 years of experience in the firefighting field and was selected from a pool of over […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

New board game comes to Beaufort County

Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County Board of Education approves renaming two school gyms

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved renaming two school gyms in memory of a popular retired high school athletic director who died of cancer and in honor of a beloved retired elementary school physical education teacher. During their Aug. 2 meeting, BOE members approved renaming the West...
BEAUFORT, NC

