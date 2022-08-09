Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park
EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13
Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City sets new terms for golf carts; penalties, fines clarified for late registration
- Morehead City Police Department requested to update the terms for golf cart permits Tuesday, Aug. 9 at a council meeting held at city hall. The new ordinance requires golf cart owners to pay a $25 annual fee for a permit to register their carts. The city council also established...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Social district seen as economic boost for downtown
Tonight, if you were to purchase an alcoholic beverage from one of the establishments in downtown Washington then walk to another establishment while drinking said beverage you could spend the rest of your evening with police officers discussing an open container offense. The Washington city charter explicitly states it is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department new rescue-pumper to go in service Aug. 20
CEDAR POINT — The Western Fire and EMS Department will “roll in” a new $850,000 2022 model Spartan Emergency Response Rescue–Engine at Fire and EMS Station 1 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The public is invited to come to the station on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
WITN
‘It is beautiful’: Free shoes and haircuts part of Carteret Co. back to school event
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fall semester is rapidly approaching for most schools and communities across Eastern Carolina are coming together to continue their efforts in rounding up school supplies. Carteret County Public Schools hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive Wednesday in Morehead City. Community...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret switching old street signs for new ones at all intersections in town
CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town. Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022
Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
Town of Newport announces new fire chief
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new fire chief in Newport. The Town of Newport announced Richard Blaine II as the new chief. He began his duties on Monday, town officials said in a media release. Blaine has nearly 30 years of experience in the firefighting field and was selected from a pool of over […]
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
Camp Lejeune vet files first lawsuit seeking damages for exposure to toxic chemicals
Camp Lejeune, N.C. — The first lawsuits under the PACT Act were filed Thursday, one day after the passage of new protections for those exposed to toxic chemicals at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed the PACT Act, which encompasses the Camp Lejeune Justice...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
thewashingtondailynews.com
New board game comes to Beaufort County
Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
carolinacoastonline.com
County Board of Education approves renaming two school gyms
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved renaming two school gyms in memory of a popular retired high school athletic director who died of cancer and in honor of a beloved retired elementary school physical education teacher. During their Aug. 2 meeting, BOE members approved renaming the West...
Comments / 0