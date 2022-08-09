ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, VA
Martinsville, VA
Obituaries
City
Axton, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Bassett, VA
City
Ferrum, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Campbell
chathamstartribune.com

Top Sovah exec to retire

The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolyn Taylor
WDBJ7.com

Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
wfxrtv.com

Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

School-based health clinic at PCHS a ‘done deal’

Plans to establish a school-based health clinic at Pulaski County High School are a done deal, according to school board chairman Dr. Paige Cash. That news did not sit well with one parent at Tuesday’s school board meeting, who said others in the community also are not pleased with plans for a school-based health clinic.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gladys native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Rt. 668, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 761 in Pittsylvania County. 75-year-old Elijah Baker Slayton...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy