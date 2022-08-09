ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Coach Cal Has Big Demand For The University Of Kentucky

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants the school to have a new practice facility. Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the longtime Wildcats head coach is planning to raise funds to make it happen. Calipari wants it to be a creative facility that includes sports science and a museum that honors the school's basketball history.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Monterrey Tech game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats will play their second game of the Bahamas Tour tonight against Monterrey Tech out of Mexico. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network, and WatchESPN has a live online stream of the action (go here for more viewing info). After Wednesday’s fun...
LEXINGTON, KY
extrainningsoftball.com

Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks

Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Real News Network

‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
rejournals.com

Commercial Kentucky closes sale of 58,070-square-foot industrial property in Kentucky

Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky brokered the sale of an industrial property at 39 Pearce Industrial Road, a 58,070-square-foot industrial building in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Stephan Gray and Blake Scinta of Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky represented the seller, Pearce Industrial Properties, LLC in the transaction. The buyer, Pegasus Investments, LLC, is headquartered...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
KCRG.com

Standoff situation ongoing at Lincoln County home

Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails. An Iowa doctor says he is disappointed after a provision to cap insulin prices failed in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. $16 million from the state will go towards three projects focused on tourism, including two in eastern Iowa.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

