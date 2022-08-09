ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes

By The Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPIfB_0hAJTtA700
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said property taxes should not be paid by the owners of the collapsed condo (Associated Press)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where a collapsed condominium tower once stood will be used to pay property taxes of the destroyed units, a judge ordered Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in a brief ruling that the 2022 tax payments should not be deducted from the $96 million previously earmarked to compensate owners of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. The building collapsed June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Hanzman said the taxes should not be paid by the owners. Instead, the taxes — a little under $800,000 combined, county officials say — should be paid from excess funds available from the $120 million sale of the land formerly occupied by the 12-story building.

The issue arose after the court-appointed receiver in the case, attorney Michael Goldberg, told unit owners in a letter they would be liable for the taxes just as if their condos had been sold. The judge’s order came just after the Miami Herald published a story Monday about the unresolved tax matter.

Oren Cytrynbaum, whose family owned two units in the building, said he was grateful the judge dealt with the issue quickly so owners would be spared further expense — even if it was a few thousand dollars each.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Every dollar counts for the victims. It’s still a struggle,” Cytrynbaum said in an interview. “Everybody wants to move on and go to the next chapter. I think we’re getting there.”

Champlain Towers property taxes for 2021 were waived last year by the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis. But until Hanzman’s ruling, there was no effort to forgive the 2022 tax bills.

The judge said that Goldberg, as the receiver, “has had actual possession of the property throughout 2022″ rather than the unit owners. The tax amounts vary based on a unit’s size and where it was located.

The judge in June approved a $1 billion fund for people who lost family members in the collapse, as well as those who suffered physical or mental injuries. The $96 million is for loss of property, including the condo units themselves.

The money comes from 37 different sources, including insurance companies, engineering firms and a luxury condominium whose recent construction next door is suspected of contributing to structural damage of Champlain Towers South. None of the parties admit any wrongdoing.

A billionaire developer from Dubai is purchasing the 1.8-acre (1-hectare) beachside site for $120 million, contributing to the settlement.

Hanzman has been conducting a series of hearings on individual claims by collapse victims about the amount of compensation for a family member’s death, which he recently described as harrowing.

“It’s a brutal process,” the judge said. “I just don’t want to cause these families any more stress.”

Champlain Towers South had a long history of maintenance problems and questions have been raised about the quality of its original construction and inspections in the early 1980s. Other possible factors include sea level rise caused by climate change and damage caused by salt water intrusion.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A final conclusion on the cause is likely years away. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is overseeing the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive

US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Surfside, FL
Business
Surfside, FL
Real Estate
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
tamaractalk.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
PLANetizen

Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward

According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
southdadenewsleader.com

Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?

When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’

‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Taxes#Legislature#Condos#Business Industry#Linus Business#Champlain Towers South
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
thenextmiami.com

Citadel Buys Another Property, Now Owns Site Connecting Brickell Avenue To Biscayne Bay

Hedge fund giant Citadel is continuing its acquisition spree in Brickell, where it plans to build a headquarters building. The latest purchase sits in between two properties Citadel has already reportedly acquired, potentially connecting the two. According to the SFBJ, the company’s newest acquisition is a 12-unit apartment building at...
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy