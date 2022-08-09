ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday

LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
LOWELL, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Charity#City High Middle School
bookriot.com

Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations

Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
JAMESTOWN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

SpartanNash Unveils Remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) celebrated the opening of its newly remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market yesterday. Located at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, Mich. the D&W Fresh Market grocery store has been upgraded to feature a modern new look and provide both a functional and memorable shopping experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005596/en/ SpartanNash Unveils Remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market (Photo: Business Wire)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy