Midfielder Sergio Ruiz departs Charlotte FC, returns to Spain

By Mike Andrews
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC midfielder Sergio Ruiz, the club’s first signing in history, is departing Charlotte to return to Spain, CLTFC announced Tuesday.

The Club said Ruiz, a native of Spain, has joined Granada FC on a permanent transfer.

The midfielder played in 18 league matches for Charlotte FC, scoring one goal and adding three assists during his time in the Queen City.

It is a sad moment to be leaving Charlotte FC and this Club and city will forever hold a special place in my heart,” said Ruiz.

Concord teen becomes Charlotte FC’s first player to be promoted from Academy to professional contract

Ruiz said he was presented with an offer to play in his home country that was “the best option” for him and his family.

“Playing at Bank of America Stadium in front of the amazing fans here in Charlotte was one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” he added. “You welcomed me in from the day I signed and could truly feel the love and support you have shown me and the rest of the team.”

Sporting Director Zoran Krneta called Ruiz a “prime example of what it means to be a professional footballer.”

“It was a pleasure to have him represent Charlotte FC and it is a bittersweet moment to see him depart the Club,” Zrneta said. “A transfer away from Charlotte FC was in the best interest for his family and career, and we look forward to seeing him continue his professional journey back home in Spain. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him for being an integral part of the Club’s inaugural season and forever being a part of our history.”

