Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
bigfoot99.com
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
oilcity.news
Driver dies after semi ‘became engulfed in flame’ in three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a semi truck died and one person was injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred near milepost 123 along...
wyo4news.com
Danielle Marie Kaumo (July 10, 1984 – August 5, 2022)
Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.
sweetwaternow.com
Engagement Announcement: Pauli and McDaniel
Austin Pauli, 24, of Rock Springs, WY and Kaitlin McDaniel, 22, of Rawlins, WY are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Congratulations to the couple and their new beginning!. We love sharing your wedding and engagement announcements! Click here to submit yours!
Comments / 0