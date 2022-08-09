Indigenous Leaders Form a New Coalition Secure Indigenous People’s Rights in a Green Economy

Read full article on original website
Far-Right Hijacks Global Indigenous Peoples Day With Racist Stunts
A British white nationalist group is attempting to hijack a day officially recognising the struggles of the world’s indigenous people in order to push racist “great replacement” myths. Created by the United Nations in 1994, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed on the...
Here's how a young First Nations clean water activist is captivating global audiences
Seventeen-year-old Canadian indigenous rights activist and clean water advocate Autumn Peltier is empowering young people around the world to protect the environment.
Pope concerned for Amazon and indigenous peoples, says its first cardinal
MANAUS, Brazil, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will install the first cardinal of Brazil's Amazon region this month in a sign of his concern for the rainforest and its indigenous inhabitants, the man whom he picked for the role said.
Policymakers and racial justice activists came together to discuss decolonising aid. Here’s what happened…
Earlier this year, dozens of senior policymakers in humanitarian response gathered virtually to discuss “decolonising” an international aid sector accused of being top-down, unaccountable, and – in some cases – racist and with unhealthy levels of power over the people it serves. It had been nearly...
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China
Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
The US offered technical advice to Cuba after the communist state asked 'friendly countries' to help put out a huge oil depot fire
Cuba asked "friendly countries" for help after a lightning strike hit an oil facility in Matanzas. The fire left 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing.
Venezuela seeks to reestablish military relations with Colombia, says minister
CARACAS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations.
Laura Ingraham: Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the government enacted measures that harm our children and perpetuate the already surveilled state Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The nine-hour raid at Mar-a-Lago, the perpetual expansion of the surveillance state on bogus grounds, the long pandemic lockdowns that harmed children, closed businesses and churches even. The endless re-upping of emergency COVID powers, the destruction of historical markers and statues, the use of big tech as proxy censors for the current regime.
In the 1800s, the American Colonization Society relocated thousands of freed Black Americans to West Africa. It led to the creation of Liberia.
Slave-owning US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, and James Madison, as well as leaders Daniel Webster and Francis Scott Key, were members of the ACS.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
US library defunded after refusing to censor LGBTQ authors: ‘We will not ban the books’
A small-town library is at risk of shutting down after residents of Jamestown, Michigan, voted to defund it rather than tolerate certain LGBTQ+-themed books. Residents voted on Tuesday to block a renewal of funds tied to property taxes, Bridge Michigan reported. The vote leaves the library with funds through the...
Gustavo Petro Could Transform Colombia—And Washington’s Role in Latin America
Petro is expected to redefine the security and political ties that have for decades made Colombia the U.S.’s closest ally in the region.
Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State
Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
