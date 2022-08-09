Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plans For The Preseason
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Which Packers starters will play vs. 49ers in preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers open their preseason on Friday night versus the San Francisco 49ers. It is unlikely many of the Packers’ starters will feature in this game. Head coach Matt LaFleur said backup quarterback Jordan Love will start, which means no Aaron Rodgers in this game. And Rodgers...
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Packers: Tramon Williams will be a Packer Hall-of-Famer
The Green Bay Packers have had some great defensive backs come through their building over the years. Herb Adderley, Bobby Dillon, Willie Wood, and Charles Woodson were all game-changing Hall-of-Fame players that crossed through Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also, there were other franchise legends that didn’t necessarily have a Pro Football...
