Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies injured in separate ATV crashes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies are injured after patrolling the border on all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs). According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened on Thursday, August 11 around 1 a.m. during Operation Lone Star near the Rio Grande on Pedregal Street. A spokesperson for the sheriff said one deputy crashed alone on his ATV and suffered minor injuries. The other deputy was on his way to help his colleague when he also crashed and was severely injured. However, neither are life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights back against would-be thief
Man wanted by Laredo Police for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. As firefighters tackle a brushfire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. Parents in Florida are facing numerous charges for brutally abusing their six children, ultimately leading to the death of a 6-year-old boy, officials said.
Man wanted for robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales. He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one million in taxpayer dollars. It happened back in 2019 after a city finance employee fell for an email scam. The news is only coming to light now after the...
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11. District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”
CBP conducts training exercise at bridge one
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents are conducting a tactical exercise drill on international bridge one. Officials say there is no threat to the community’s safety. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is simply conducting a drill for its tactical unit. The public is advised to be patient...
Bless the rains down in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of praying for rain, we finally got what we have been waiting for. Although it was short lived and some parts got hit harder than others, Laredo finally saw some showers. On Tuesday we will continue to see a 20 percent chance of rain...
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show. This year’s theme is Champaign and...
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
