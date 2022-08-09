Read full article on original website
One More 100F Day, Then Shower Chance
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers associated with wind shift boundaries to our north, and a wave in the upper level wind flow moving west from the gulf will bring shower chances as early as Thursday night, and especially on Friday and Saturday, and still a smaller chance on Sunday. The showers will be scattered, but most places will get something during those days, and some of the showers will be heavy. Temperatures, will likely be under 100F on Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday.
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be seeing some new construction projects and paved streets in the near future. The budget has been approved for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The three-day workshop was cut short after council approved it Wednesday night and they say the anticipated expenses...
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
LISD helps students return to class with a free haircut
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the back-to-school season in full swing, there is not better way to kick off the new school year than with a fresh cut. Dozens of middle school students stopped by Nixon High School for a free haircut. The Nixon High School’s Cosmetology and Barber Students...
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
Inflation hits back-to-school shopping, leaves parents in a bind
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents are expected to spend big bucks on school supplies this year. As prices continue to increase on store items, some parents are looking for alternative ways to get students prepared for the first day of school. Sending the kids back to school can cost a...
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
Training for UISD substitute staff focused on enhanced safety protocols
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) said the district is ready with about 800 substitute teachers to fill in at any given time. On Tuesday, August 9, the UISD Human Resources (HR) department had a back-to-school orientation for substitute teachers, substitute nurses, and other substitute staff members.
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not just a saying, but breakfast is the most important meal of the day - nutritionists confirm it. In less than 24 hours, thousands of kids in Laredo will be heading off to the first day of school. Dozens of workers at Laredo Independent School District’s (LISD) Child Nutrition Center kitchen are getting a headstart cooking for the first day of school.
