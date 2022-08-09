LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers associated with wind shift boundaries to our north, and a wave in the upper level wind flow moving west from the gulf will bring shower chances as early as Thursday night, and especially on Friday and Saturday, and still a smaller chance on Sunday. The showers will be scattered, but most places will get something during those days, and some of the showers will be heavy. Temperatures, will likely be under 100F on Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO