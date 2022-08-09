Read full article on original website
When Will the Pfizer Lyme Disease Vaccine Be Here and Will It Work?
Lyme disease impacts more people than the 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) annually. Now, the world has a promising Lyme disease vaccine candidate courtesy of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and its partner in the process, Valneva SE (VALN). Article continues below advertisement. Pfizer’s Lyme...
contagionlive.com
BioNTech Says Variant COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available as Early as October
The company and its partner, Pfizer, are preparing for the potential launch of 2 variant-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines assuming authorizations from FDA and EMA. During its most recent quarterly earnings report yesterday, BioNTech said it was looking at a potential launch of COVID-19 vaccines this fall pending regulatory approval. “Our...
FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's (MRK.N) diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.
Pfizer starts late-stage clinical trials on Lyme disease vaccine that will be the ONLY shot on the market for tick-borne illnesses
A Lyme disease vaccine could soon hit the market in the U.S. for the first time in two decades, as pharma giant Pfizer enters late-stage clinical trials for a series of shots that prevent infection from the tick-borne illness. The New York City-based firm is starting enrollment of 6,000 adults...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
What You Need To Know About The Recent Recall Of Premier Protein Drinks
46% of Americans regularly consume protein drinks on a regular basis, but fewer people may be enthusiastic about protein drinks after a recent recall.
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
US News and World Report
FDA Chief Backs Alternate Method for Injecting Bavarian Nordic's Monkeypox Shot
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief on Thursday defended a plan to administer Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot intradermally after the company raised doubts about the safety of the method, citing a lack of data. The company had on Tuesday said there was some evidence that a shot...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letter to food firm connected to death from listeriosis
Multiple recalls, Campylobacter and Listeria outbreaks, and a death from listeriosis all in the past two years, have earned Swan Bros. Dairy the attention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Swan Brothers Dairy Inc. of Claremore, OK, is on notice from the FDA for serious violations of the Current...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's COVID-19 winter outbreak fuelled by the new Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 may have peaked early, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Thursday, as hospitals reported a steady fall in admissions over the past week. read more.
Roche gets U.S. approval for flu drug for children aged 5 and over
ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children aged five years and older, the drugmaker said on Friday.
COVID vaccine production from South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to end due to low demand
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will stop making COVID-19 vaccines from the end of this month due to a lack of orders, a senior executive said, further undermining Africa's already meager capacity to produce doses. Aspen currently produces vaccines for Johnson & Johnson. In March, it struck a deal to produce,...
Lyons expands recall nutritional drinks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall that includes dozens of protein and nutritional drinks is being expanded. The FDA said Lyons Magnus is expanding the recall because of potential microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the FDA said vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible and Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning. The drinks are sold under many different brand names including Oatly, Premier Protein and Ensure. The root cause analysis indicates the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications, the FDA said.To find out what's included in the recall, click here. Anyone who has a recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.
biztoc.com
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug
Pfizer (PFE) shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac. A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.
Recalled Heartburn Pill Zantac Sets Fire To Glaxo and Sanofi Shares As Billions In Market Value Goes Up In Smoke
Sanofi SA SNY, GSK Plc GSK, and Haleon Plc HLN have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday's close amid litigation concerns around the recalled heartburn drug Zantac (ranitidine), Bloomberg writes. GSK's recent spinoff Haleon said it's not a party to the litigation proceedings and has never...
Fox News
