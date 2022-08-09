PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall that includes dozens of protein and nutritional drinks is being expanded. The FDA said Lyons Magnus is expanding the recall because of potential microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the FDA said vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible and Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning. The drinks are sold under many different brand names including Oatly, Premier Protein and Ensure. The root cause analysis indicates the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications, the FDA said.To find out what's included in the recall, click here. Anyone who has a recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.

14 HOURS AGO