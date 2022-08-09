ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

BioNTech Says Variant COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available as Early as October

The company and its partner, Pfizer, are preparing for the potential launch of 2 variant-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines assuming authorizations from FDA and EMA. During its most recent quarterly earnings report yesterday, BioNTech said it was looking at a potential launch of COVID-19 vaccines this fall pending regulatory approval. “Our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#European Union#Drugs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Covid#General Health#German#Western
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

FDA Chief Backs Alternate Method for Injecting Bavarian Nordic's Monkeypox Shot

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief on Thursday defended a plan to administer Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot intradermally after the company raised doubts about the safety of the method, citing a lack of data. The company had on Tuesday said there was some evidence that a shot...
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letter to food firm connected to death from listeriosis

Multiple recalls, Campylobacter and Listeria outbreaks, and a death from listeriosis all in the past two years, have earned Swan Bros. Dairy the attention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Swan Brothers Dairy Inc. of Claremore, OK, is on notice from the FDA for serious violations of the Current...
CLAREMORE, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Lyons expands recall nutritional drinks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall that includes dozens of protein and nutritional drinks is being expanded. The FDA said Lyons Magnus is expanding the recall because of potential microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the FDA said vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible and Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning.  The drinks are sold under many different brand names including Oatly, Premier Protein and Ensure. The root cause analysis indicates the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications, the FDA said.To find out what's included in the recall, click here. Anyone who has a recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund. 
TheStreet

Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug

Pfizer (PFE) shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac. A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.
MARKETS
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy