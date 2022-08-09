ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Slaton, TX
Slaton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Shooting#Classified Information#Coronado High School Ems#The White House#Kcbd
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FMX 94.5

Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit

On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy