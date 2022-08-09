Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
IDPH to send free COVID-19 rapid tests to schools
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts for the upcoming school year. The tests will be provided free of charge. The tests are being offered upon request and are intended to supplement testing at school districts for the duration of the upcoming school year. Only one request is permitted per district. The number of tests distributed will be based on the size of the district.
classichits106.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
classichits106.com
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday’s news most likely closes the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter. The decision comes despite recent revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and the 87-year-old Donham’s unpublished memoir. A cousin of Till’s called the latest news “unfortunate, but predictable.”
Comments / 0