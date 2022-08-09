Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, July 12-18, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 3, 4, SQUARE 10: $50,000, Pearl Smith Pike to 71355 Haynes Avenue LLC. LA. 59 72626: $350,000, Reeca Lea McCance to Jeremy Avegno and Jill Alison Avegno. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79387: $260,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Philip J. Agnew and Melanie M. Agnew. SOUTHEAST...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany students begin phased return to school. 'It's going to be a good year.'
Students began returning to St. Tammany Parish public schools Monday, the start of a new school year that administrators hope will be less turbulent than the past two, which were overshadowed by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany's students are returning over a three-day period this week. St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
fox8live.com
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
NOLA.com
$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures
Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
ABC Action News
Fishermen are worried about a new plan to divert the Mississippi River
PORT SULPHUR, La. — On an unusually cool August day in Louisiana, Ray Vagh looks out over the Mississippi River Delta where he has fished almost all his life, and he sees a storm of uncertainty rolling in off the horizon. Vagh is a fifth-generation fisherman. The waters off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Slidell bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
Comments / 3