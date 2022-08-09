ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBB

Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin short-term rental laws explained

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Document details alleged GAC corruption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center

As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.  Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Oregon man killed in two-car wreck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Oregon man was killed in a two-car wreck in Escambia County late Tuesday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Lillian Hwy. at N 46th Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Oregon man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle, resulting...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL

