Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
niceville.com
Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District launch Health Academy of Northwest Florida
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. The Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia Co. deputies investigate
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue. Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the […]
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
WEAR
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
getthecoast.com
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
WEAR
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
WEAR
Oregon man killed in two-car wreck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Oregon man was killed in a two-car wreck in Escambia County late Tuesday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Lillian Hwy. at N 46th Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Oregon man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle, resulting...
getthecoast.com
NWF State College receives CDL Grant from U.S. Department of Transportation to cover student expenses
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Northwest Florida State College a grant of $186,480 to cover student expenses for the College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. NWFSC’s eight-week CDL program prepares students to become Class A license holders by training them on how to complete full bumper-to-bumper...
New photo of attempted bank robber released
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
WEAR
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
