Read full article on original website
S Whatmough
2d ago
What about, Milligan, Backer, Holt and Escambia Farms area it seems to me that putting a school in Crestview doesn’t eliminate The problems The aforementioned area is experiencing now and with the large amount of growth will obviously be experiencing in the future. I don’t think busing students halfway across the north end of the county is the answer and the problem should be re-addressed. I constantly see advertisement for bus drivers and I know that the north end of the county is already short several drivers I don’t believe adding on to the distance and time spent transporting students from Escambia Farms, Holt, Milligan or Baker to Crestview is a good answer to the problems!
Reply
3
Related
getthecoast.com
Niceville multi-use path to be built near Northwest Florida State College
At the latest Okaloosa County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the spending of $550,000 of half-cent surtax funds for administration, traffic study, and design of the College Blvd Improvements in the Niceville area. The purpose of the project is to improve safety at intersections into-and-around Northwest Florida...
Destin Log
Year two for Destin High School begins with packed assembly hall
“It’s a great day to be a Shark” rang out loud and clear in the packed assembly hall of Destin High School Wednesday morning. Destin High, which opened its doors for the first-time last year, is entering year two and with a full house of 475 students in grades nine through 12. On Wednesday morning the students filed in, picking up schedules as they headed into the assembly hall.
wuwf.org
Warrington Middle looks to have successful year as charter transition begins
It’s an exciting time for students and educators across Northwest Florida, who reported back to class Wednesday for the start of the new school year. At Pensacola’s Warrington Middle School, there’s more of a concerted effort to look forward, after the disappointment of failing to get the C grade needed to avoid transition to a charter.
getthecoast.com
NWF State College receives CDL Grant from U.S. Department of Transportation to cover student expenses
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Northwest Florida State College a grant of $186,480 to cover student expenses for the College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. NWFSC’s eight-week CDL program prepares students to become Class A license holders by training them on how to complete full bumper-to-bumper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Seven developments coming to Baker
Seven targeted developments are coming to Baker, three of which are on Buck Ward Rd. Clyde Lewis, a. Baker resident, raised concerns about infrastructure capacity if the developments are approved. Baker is an unincorporated area just north of Crestview that is mostly rural with most residents living on acreage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
City of Crestview launches new Public Records Portal
Next Request, the name of the portal, is a public records management system designed to improve efficiency in responding to public record requests. City Clerk Maryanne Schrader chose Next Request after extensive research into. streamlining the City’s public records process. Schrader felt this was an essential. tool for our...
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
WEAR
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
WJHG-TV
Back to school with Walton High
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start. “Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said. Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school. “We earn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year
The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
Oscar Patterson plans for reopening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
DeFuniak Springs survey will determine future of project
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs mural that sparked controversy among residents is still unfinished. Council members paused the project after DeFuniak Springs residents expressed their opinions about the mural on Baldwin Avenue downtown. Once it was uncovered, hundreds of comments from Facebook users flooded in calling the mural “a waste of taxpayers’ […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
mypanhandle.com
1st block of Harrison Ave finished, amidst community issues
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first block of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to East Beach Avenue is complete. It gives folks a taste of what’s to come for all of downtown and businesses on the block are happy this portion of the project is over. “I...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Rabies alert issued in East Milton
Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
Panama City residents express boat ramp concerns
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Frustrated Panama City residents showed up at the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning to vent about the future of the downtown marina boat ramp. Many are concerned the city plans to close the ramp, leaving them with nowhere to launch their boats. “The city marina is an exceptional place […]
Comments / 1