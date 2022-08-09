“It’s a great day to be a Shark” rang out loud and clear in the packed assembly hall of Destin High School Wednesday morning. Destin High, which opened its doors for the first-time last year, is entering year two and with a full house of 475 students in grades nine through 12. On Wednesday morning the students filed in, picking up schedules as they headed into the assembly hall.

DESTIN, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO