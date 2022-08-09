Read full article on original website
Related
The Clinton Journal
Sheriff’s office awaiting state police lab results in dog case
CLINTON — Sheriff Mike Walker told the Clinton Journal Tuesday his office was currently waiting for results from Illinois State Police testing of materials related to a local dog death. On July 1, a resident reported finding a suitcase emitting a foul odor in a rural area of the...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Macoupin County communities host annual fish fry eventsVolunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Volunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6. Macoupin County residents will have the opportunity to get their fried fish fix once more in the upcoming weeks. Both the Dorchester Homecoming and the Hettick Fish Fry were held over the past weekend. The community fish fries that are traditionally held in August are events designed to raise money for the community and as a way to bring the community together. Chesterfield will have their annual Fish Fry in just over a week.
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
waste360.com
LRS Expands into Central Illinois with Doty Sanitation Acquisition
BEECHER CITY, Ill. -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of Beecher City, Ill.-based Doty Sanitation, a highly-respected provider of residential, commercial and roll-off collection services in central Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
Breeze-Courier
No Word On Local Kroger Store Situation
(TAYLORVILLE) — More than a week has past since the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has closed the local Kroger grocery store, 201 E. Bidwell in Taylorville due to improper removal of asbestos during a construction project. Since its closing, little to no information from the EPA regarding the situation has been released. Calls from the Breeze-Courier to the EPA have gone unanswered. See story below on the situation.
capitolwolf.com
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Firefighters named ‘storks’ for delivering pre-hospital baby
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Rhett Sarsany had an unusual start to his Father’s Day this year. He woke up in the middle of the night to his pregnant wife Sara screaming, because she had gone into labor. Rhett called 911 twice because he quickly realized that his son would be delivered before his wife could […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
Breeze-Courier
County committee discusses Pana salvage yard
Monday night’s, Aug. 8, Christian County Board Executive Committee meeting in the Board Meeting Room on the second floor of the Courthouse, kicked off with concerns about a new junk yard proposed for Pana. Members of the community surrounding the potential property had concerns about how the new additions could impact market value and environment surrounding the property.
khqa.com
Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action
Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
Comments / 0