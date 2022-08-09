Read full article on original website
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
City banker was 'infuriated' because bosses awarded him a 'mere' £300,000 annual bonus, tribunal hears
A wealthy City banker was left ‘infuriated’ because bosses only awarded him an annual bonus of £300,000, an employment tribunal heard. Fabio Filippi shouted at his superiors and said the ‘mere’ sum was ‘unacceptable’ having received more than £100,000 the previous year.
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver 'jumping and kicking' as William Muir and Chris Grassick prepare for Paris
William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
BBC
East Yorkshire horse riders report near-misses despite rule change
Horse riders in East Yorkshire say recent changes to the Highway Code have not improved their safety. Since late January, the Highway Code has advised drivers to slow down to below 10mph while passing a horse on the road and give at least a 2m gap. But riders say they're...
Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss vows to be 'robust' with French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve Channel migrant crisis
Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss tonight promised to be 'robust' with the French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve the Channel migrant crisis. The Foreign Secretary vowed to see through the Government's Rwanda scheme, if she becomes prime minister, as a means of stemming the numbers arriving on British shores in small boats.
Mum had her passport clipped in error by officials days before £4,000 Spain holiday
A MUM had her passport clipped in error by officials days before a family holiday in Spain. Bethany Clarke, 24, had sent it off to support the application for her son. It was not due to expire for six years but came back invalidated. Nail technician Bethany said: "When I...
Police failures, soaring waiting lists, pool closures: one day’s news in Tory Britain | Polly Toynbee
Look at the condition of Britain’s public services and despair – this is where the ‘small state’ gets you, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
