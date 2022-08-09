Read full article on original website
Pearl City is flooded, but not for the first time
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Flood waters across Stephenson County are starting to recede after two days of heavy rain earlier this week. Roads are beginning to open and families are getting a lock at the damage left behind. Pearl City residents said, however, that this is not the first time they have had to […]
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
MyStateline.com
Significant flooding from heavy rainfall
Nearly two months worth of rain came down in just two short days for some late Saturday night/Sunday morning, and then again Monday morning, pushing rainfall totals close to a foot in some spots of Stephenson County. The historic rainfall the result of an extremely moisture rich atmosphere, stalled stationary boundary and repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms. For the rest of Monday evening, skies will remain dry as cloud cover continues to clear out.
nrgmediadixon.com
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
Rockford Smashes Rainfall Record After 2-Day Deluge Dumps More Than 6 Inches of Precipitation
Two consecutive days of rain have dumped more than six inches of precipitation on Rockford, and a new record has been set thanks to the days-long deluge. According to the National Weather Service, the official reporting station at Rockford Airport has measured 6.15 inches of rain in the last two days.
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline. When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall, while...
WIFR
MyStateline.com
Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County
Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
Red Cross handing out flood cleanup kits to impacted residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several streets in the City of Freeport were still underwater on Wednesday after heavy rain hit the area for multiple days. In response to the high water levels, the Red Cross is giving out “Flood Clean Up Kits” to those that have been impacted by the weather. The kits are being […]
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
WIFR
