Rockford, IL

City
Freeport, IL
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com

Significant flooding from heavy rainfall

Nearly two months worth of rain came down in just two short days for some late Saturday night/Sunday morning, and then again Monday morning, pushing rainfall totals close to a foot in some spots of Stephenson County. The historic rainfall the result of an extremely moisture rich atmosphere, stalled stationary boundary and repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms. For the rest of Monday evening, skies will remain dry as cloud cover continues to clear out.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River

It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
LEE COUNTY, IL
#Flood#Rain Gauge#Rising River Levels##Shirland
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyStateline.com

Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County

Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the barb city’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
ROCKFORD, IL

