Lampasas ISD starts school, superintendent calls on community to support educators
Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe believes he knows why it has been tough to recruit educators.
News Channel 25
New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react
Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KWTX
Parents, school board member raise concerns about safety of new Waco ISD school design
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Parents and board members are coming forward with concerns about the proposed design concept for the new schools to be built for Waco ISD. Waco ISD has been working to design three new schools within the district: Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, and Tennyson Middle School.
News Channel 25
Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023
The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
KWTX
Copperas Cove ISD program pays for paraprofessionals’ college tuition
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Whitfield is working on some unfinished business this school year at Copperas Cove ISD. “I have over 97 credit hours just over the years,” Whitfield said. “I keep taking a class here and there and I’m at the point where it’s like this is what I need to do.”
KWTX
‘Without you, there would be no other professions’: Retired educator gives teachers advice about burnout, starting new school year
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A retired teacher gives teachers advice about starting a new school year and preventing burnout as a new year is not only hard and exciting for students but also teachers. Merrikay Shade taught for almost 30 years. She taught at Robinson High School, Texas Christian Academy,...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD, Police Department, Fire Department united on student safety
A student has not died in a school fire in more than 50 years. Yet, Copperas Cove schools conduct fire drills monthly, a proactive approach to keeping students and staff safe in the event of an emergency. Severe weather drills, hold, lockdown, and secure drills, hazardous materials drills, and active threat drills are also conducted so students, staff, and emergency personnel are fully prepared.
KWTX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
virtualbx.com
New Construction of Elementary School – Belton ISD (Subbid)
MEP Engineer – 1 PROJECT DOCUMENTS ON THIS PROJECT:. First Reported on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Last Updated 8/4/2022 11:58:28 AM.
fox44news.com
Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
newsradioklbj.com
ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall
Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
KWTX
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge. Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting. In November, the...
Williamson County animal shelter issues call to action from community due to critical capacity
All Williamson County Animal Shelter adoption fees will be waived Aug. 10-14. A full list of adoptable animals can be found at www.wilcopets.org/Adopt. (Screenshot courtesy Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter) With 460 animals and counting, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is at critical capacity, according to April Peiffer, the...
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
