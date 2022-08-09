ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

News Channel 25

New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023

The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD, Police Department, Fire Department united on student safety

A student has not died in a school fire in more than 50 years. Yet, Copperas Cove schools conduct fire drills monthly, a proactive approach to keeping students and staff safe in the event of an emergency. Severe weather drills, hold, lockdown, and secure drills, hazardous materials drills, and active threat drills are also conducted so students, staff, and emergency personnel are fully prepared.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
fox44news.com

Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
HEWITT, TX
newsradioklbj.com

ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall

Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents

About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County animal shelter issues call to action from community due to critical capacity

All Williamson County Animal Shelter adoption fees will be waived Aug. 10-14. A full list of adoptable animals can be found at www.wilcopets.org/Adopt. (Screenshot courtesy Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter) With 460 animals and counting, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is at critical capacity, according to April Peiffer, the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

