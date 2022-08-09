Kohr Explores: Local donut shop giving away free school supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s back-to-school season, and the next time you go to pick up a morning donut, you can also get a free school supply.
Delicious Donuts, at East Burnside and Southeast Grand Avenue, has partnered with business partners and bought school supplies. They plan to give them away for free beginning august 20th.
Kohr Harlan visits Delicious Donuts to get the "hole" story.
