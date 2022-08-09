ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Local donut shop giving away free school supplies

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s back-to-school season, and the next time you go to pick up a morning donut, you can also get a free school supply.

Delicious Donuts, at East Burnside and Southeast Grand Avenue, has partnered with business partners and bought school supplies. They plan to give them away for free beginning august 20th.

Kohr Harlan visits Delicious Donuts to get the “hole” story.

