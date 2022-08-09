ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday night, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
(Chalabala/iStock )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Monday night in Memphis.

Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to Millbranch and Crimson around 8:30 p.m.

They found two male victims.

One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

