Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL
McDonagh excited by opportunity to play for Predators
EDINA, Minn. -- Ryan McDonagh said he is excited for the opportunity to play for the Nashville Predators this season. The Predators acquired the 33-year-old defenseman in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 3 for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash. McDonagh played five seasons...
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn
The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record. In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division. The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
Yardbarker
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
NHL
Balcers: 'Going to Florida, it just gives you an extra spark'
Rudolfs Balcers talks about his decision to sign with the Florida Panthers during free agency. Rudolfs Balcers is just getting started. Coming off a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he posted career-highs in goals (11), assists (12), points (23) and games played (61), the 25-year-old forward is confident he can continue that upward trajectory and take another big step forward during the upcoming season after signing a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent on July 14.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
NHL
Jets elated Lambert fell to them at No. 30 in 2022 NHL Draft
Forward prospect, nephew of new Islanders coach, struggled in Finland last season. The Winnipeg Jets were surprised and elated when Brad Lambert still was on the board when it was time for them to make their second pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. They expected Lambert...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Vegas’ Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a series in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division through a Canucks-tinted lens. That’s right, it’s the middle of August, and we have NHL news that affects your Vancouver Canucks quite a bit. After injuries ultimately derailed...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Yardbarker
Bakersfield Condors sign five to AHL deals
The Bakersfield Condors have made a number of moves Tuesday as they fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season. Graham McPhee, 22, was drafted by the Oilers in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and joined the Condors full-time last year. Over 36 games, the left winger has scored five goals and 11 points. He’s the son of Vegas Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee.
NHL
Wild Prospects - World Juniors Update
EDMONTON, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild have eight prospects playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, from August 9-20. Daily updates will be provided to track player performance throughout the tournament. August 10th. Four Wild prospects were in action on day two of the 2022 World Juniors.
Comments / 0