Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision

The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor

Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Leafs prospect Amirov eyeing return as treatment continues to progress

It has been a long and difficult year for Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov since being diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February. He has been undergoing strenuous treatment for the last several months while still training on and off the ice as frequently as he can, and it appears there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for the young man.
NHL
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
NHL

Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach

BOSTON - Pavel Zacha had heard about it from afar. While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships

The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
DENVER, CO
Jamie Langenbrunner
Nate Leaman
CBS Boston

David Krejci back with Bruins to win another Stanley Cup

BOSTON -- David Krejci's return to the Bruins was announced Monday, but his decision to return to the NHL and Boston was made much earlier this summer. And in Krejci's mind, there really was no other option to continue his career in the NHL.Krejci spoke with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday, and revealed that he made his decision to return weeks ago. If you were hoping for the juicy storyline that he was coming back because Bruce Cassidy was fired, you'll be disappointed. That was not at all the case."That would be a good story if I said yes," Krejci...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
#Wjc#Team Usa#The Vancouver Giants#The Western Hockey League
NHL

Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink

Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Cooley Ready to Showcase His Skills at IIHF World Junior Championship

Coyotes' top draft pick one of two Arizona prospects set to play in rescheduled tournament. It may be the dog days of summer, but it sure feels like Christmas is coming early. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off today, a strange feeling considering the tournament generally runs from late December into early January. This year's was postponed on Dec. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak and is set to begin with a clean slate this week.
NHL

