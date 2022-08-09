ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teen

The Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing Berkshire County teen. According to the state police, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack of Alford has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29th. Anyone with information is asked to contact the M-S-P barracks in Lee at 413-243-0600.
Paul Burbul Jr. arrested after allegedly shooting multiple people with BB gun on Dickinson Street in Springfield

Springfield police arrested a man after he reportedly shot a BB gun into a crowd of people on Dickinson Street on Sunday night. Paul Burbul Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.
Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
Cyclist hit by motor vehicle in Northampton

A cyclist on Damon Road was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Northampton Police Department. A police spokesperson could not provide more details of the incident, including the condition of the cyclist. The cyclist was reportedly injured after crossing Damon Road on the rail trail, according to a social media post by Western Mass News.
