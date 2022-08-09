Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Arrest made in South Windsor garage burglary
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was charged Wednesday in connection with a garage burglary in April. Anthony Murphy, 18, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
Alleged scammer arrested in Hadley after demanding $330K in gold bars from victim
A New Jersey man was arrested in Hadley after an alleged scam where a victim was told to give the suspect $330,000 worth of gold bars.
iheart.com
Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teen
The Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing Berkshire County teen. According to the state police, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack of Alford has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29th. Anyone with information is asked to contact the M-S-P barracks in Lee at 413-243-0600.
Paul Burbul Jr. arrested after allegedly shooting multiple people with BB gun on Dickinson Street in Springfield
Springfield police arrested a man after he reportedly shot a BB gun into a crowd of people on Dickinson Street on Sunday night. Paul Burbul Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Greenfield
One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion on Union Street in Greenfield.
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Police: Suspect stole leaf blower in Westfield
Westfield Police are searching for a suspect that stole a leaf blower from a landscaping company Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield Police searching for missing 76-year-old woman
Springfield Police are searching for a missing woman Wednesday afternoon and are asking for the public's help in locating her.
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Hartford Man Accused Of Assaulting Connecticut DOT Employee
A 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee. Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of an assault in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford near Exit 41 shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigating State Street shots fired
Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.
Cyclist hit by motor vehicle in Northampton
A cyclist on Damon Road was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Northampton Police Department. A police spokesperson could not provide more details of the incident, including the condition of the cyclist. The cyclist was reportedly injured after crossing Damon Road on the rail trail, according to a social media post by Western Mass News.
Stolen gun located after reported assault on Longhill Street in Springfield
A stolen gun was seized after police were called to a reported assault in Springfield Friday.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3