ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Installed Building Products Director Trades $251K In Company Stock

Michael H Thomas, Director at Installed Building Prods IBP, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Prods. The total transaction amounted to $251,715.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Group A#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Carlyle Group#The Board Of Directors#Wsj#Board
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$1.8m worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares last year

Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 4.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy