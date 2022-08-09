Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 4.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

