Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
Credit Suisse's top investor Harris Associates discloses 10% stake
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top shareholder Harris Associates on Wednesday disclosed a stake of more than 10% in the Swiss bank. The investment firm said in a filing that it owned 266 million shares, or a 10.1% stake, in the company as of end-July.
Benzinga
Installed Building Products Director Trades $251K In Company Stock
Michael H Thomas, Director at Installed Building Prods IBP, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Prods. The total transaction amounted to $251,715.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger
For many of us, becoming a millionaire is surprisingly possible.
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
U.S. high-yield bond funds draw cash as recession fears ebb
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S high-yield bond funds are attracting heavy investments, a turnaround from the selloffs of the first half of this year, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will limit future interest rate hikes to try to avert an economic slowdown.
CNBC
Marqeta shares plunge more than 20% on CEO exit and 'cautious' expectations for coming months
Marqeta founder Jason Gardner said on Wednesday that he'll be stepping down as CEO, but will remain as chairman. Gardner said he's not the best person to execute the upcoming stage of growth at the company. Marqeta said it's "prudent to be cautious about the next several months" because of...
NASDAQ
More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$1.8m worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares last year
Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 4.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.
You don't need a fortune to start building a diversified growth portfolio.
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UTZ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
This Company Is Poised for Growth in New Markets
As more states adopt recreational-use marijuana laws, federal legalization may not matter to investors.
